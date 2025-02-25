The Bachelor episode 6 spoilers: Litia’s family & Juliana’s dad

We know that next week’s The Bachelor episode 6 is going to give us Grant Ellis’ big hometown dates. With that, what is going to stand out here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note that there are multiple dates that are going to stand out, and we have to start off here with Litia’s family. This is actually a situation that we have not seen much of on the franchise over the years, one where a Bachelor is going into a Mormon community with a woman who has never dated outside of her faith. It seems like there are a lot of people showing up for Litia and Grant both, and that could be intimidating! Of course, they could also be really accepting, and the last thing we would want to do right now is judge.

Meanwhile, another situation to clearly watch here is Juliana, given that her father seems to be upset with the amount of public affection Grant is showing to his daughter. Will this be okay, or is he going to come across as off-putting? We know that there are people out there who are quick to judge the whole process and with that in mind, this could be a problem if he never gives Grant a chance. The biggest thing going for him is that Juliana is clearly into him, and that could help to compensate for a lot of issues that are present here.

To get a few more details on The Bachelor episode 6 now, check out the official synopsis:

It’s hometowns’ week and Grant’s journey takes him across the country to see his final four women. With a potential engagement looming, meeting the families becomes more important than ever, sparking vital conversations about what lies ahead.

