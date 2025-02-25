The Bachelor episode 6 spoilers: Grant Ellis’ hometown dates!

Next week on The Bachelor episode 6, we are hitting a huge milestone when it comes to Grant Ellis’ journey: Hometown dates! Everything that happens from here on out is going to dramatically change not just his future, but also all of the different women involved.

Now if you are out there at this point thinking that this part of the competition has come shockingly early, you are correct. In the past we’ve had more episodes before getting to hometowns, but this is the cost-cutting era that we’re in and unfortunately for Grant, it means less time to really spend time with some of these women. There was a time when a lot of women had multiple dates!

Despite the different path to get here on The Bachelor, we do tend to think that the format for these days next week are going to be similar to what you’ve seen over the years. Grant is going to meet the family members of the remaining women and while we’d love to think that it is going to go perfectly, it probably won’t. That’s just something that has become abundantly clear based on how we’ve seen things go over the years.

At the end, Grant is going to pick most likely three people to move into overnights, and that’s when we tend to think the most personal drama of all is going to take place.

Based on the preview we saw…

There was a lot of romance! Yet, also a bit of drama courtesy of Juliana’s father — does he approve of him? Meanwhile, there is another big question with Litia, given that she has a big Mormon family. Is he going to be accepted?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

