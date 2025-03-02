Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 3: Confessions

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 3. What more can we say about it now?

First and foremost, we’ll note that “Companion Planting” is the title for this episode and while it remains to be seen what that is in reference to, we do believe that we’re going to get a pretty entertaining story that gets some of these characters into more and more trouble. After all, so much of this show

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can check out the full Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 3 synopsis with more insight on what is to come:

03/09/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Brett navigates shared custody with Melissa and Connor. Alice’s grief over her dog clouds her judgment. Catherine confesses her affair to Tucker. Birdie enlists Ford at the garden. In flash-forwards, the foursome toy with plans to dig up Quiche. TV-14

Beyond delivering more great moments in terms of the story, there is still something more that the series needs to do when it comes to finding an audience. The ratings for the premiere did leave a certain amount to be desired, so is there any real way to bounce back from that? It is hard to imagine that tonight’s story is going to fare much better, mostly due to the fact that it is airing opposite the Oscars a.k.a. some of the hardest competition that is out there for any show across the board.

What we are trying to say here is rather simple: If you are really enjoying this show, tell your friends to check it out! Word of mouth could be the biggest saving grace that it has, at least if it can prove to be juicy and/or entertaining enough to get a lot of people talking about it long-term.

What do you most want to see moving into Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







