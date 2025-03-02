Oscars 2025: Where to watch, live stream red carpet

Tonight on ABC, the 2025 Oscars are going to arrive — and you better believe that it is going to be fun!

First and foremost, we’ll just say that the biggest selling point in our mind is the simple presence of Conan O’Brien as the host. His brand of comedy is zany and/or all over the place, but that is a big part of what makes it fun. We honestly have no idea what he is going to bring to the table here, and that is a big part of what makes things fun at present.

When it comes to the Oscars themselves, the show is currently slated to start at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time. Joe Alwyn, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Cillian Murphy, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, June Squibb, Ben Stiller, Emma Stone, Oprah Winfrey, Dave Bautista, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña and Rachel Zegler, and Bowen Yang are all slated to present. Originally Harrison Ford was on the list, but has pulled after being diagnosed with shingles.

As for the red carpet pre-show…

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new stream courtesy of the Associated Press. This red-carpet preview is going to begin at 12:15 p.m. Pacific time / 3:15 p.m. Eastern, which means that it is probably going to be more comprehensive than any other one out there.

If you want to watch a pre-show on television, know that ABC will be airing one at 6:30 p.m., thirty minutes prior to the stars of the Oscars. That’s hardly a long time, but it means it will likely be consolidated with some of the big names front and center.

