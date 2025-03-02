Severance season 2: The impact of Gemma’s absence

We are coming out of what may be one of the greatest episodes of Severance yet — so what do we take away from it?

Well, let’s just put it in the following terms: Gemma being gone hurt more than just Mark. As it turns out, it shattered much of the dynamic of his entire family. We saw some of that in the moments with her, Mark, Ricken, and Devon during this past episode; there was a sense of happiness and freedom there! Unfortunately, so much of that is now long gone.

Speaking to The Wrap, Jen Tullock (who plays Devon) had the following to say about this whole situation in general:

“It’s like when you have a friend with a partner that maybe not everyone’s crazy about, but when they’re contextualized in the group, it still works … They’re in that quartet, and [Gemma’s] absence really fractured them so that it created distance between Ricken and Mark. It created distance between Ricken and Devon.”

This is a reminder that what happened with Gemma caused trauma for more than just Mark, and that is what makes the situation moving forward all the more complicated. It further informs why Devon is desperate to get answers, and also why she made have made the decision to not call in Cobel to help Mark out. (It is possible that she still did, but unlikely — we don’t see any evidence that this actually happened.)

As we move forward from here, our simple hope is just that we are going to have some opportunities to see Mark get answers, and hopefully have some of his family have an active role in everything. Is that too much to ask? Maybe, but that is not stopping us within the final three installments of the season.

How do you think the story of Severance is going to change without Devon around?

