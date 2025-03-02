Watson season 1 episode 5: ‘The Man with the Glowing Chest’

Next week on Watson season 1 episode 5, are we going to see one of the strangest medical cases we’ve seen so far?

For now, let’s just say that the simple answer here is yes, and the episode’s title (see the title for this article above) feels like it serves as a pretty big clue why. You also have Nat Faxton guest starring here as Hobie McSorley, which will almost certainly add a little bit more fun to the proceedings at the same time.

Want to learn something further? Then go ahead and check out the full Watson season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

“The Man with the Glowing Chest” – Watson takes a major ethical risk when he decides to treat a sickle cell patient with an unorthodox surgery, and the team faces their own dilemma when they must decide whether to look the other way or help the young woman. Meanwhile, Ingrid struggles to get her sister admitted to her spinal project, on the CBS Original series WATSON, Sunday, March 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In general, it is our hope that as this particular episode goes along, we are going to get at least some answers as to what’s going on with this case. It does feel like we’re going to be seeing some major ethical debates going on here alongside the medical mystery, and it does feel like this show is at its best when it can throw a lot of varying elements at you all at once.

As for what the long-term story on this show is going to most-likely be, that’s still tied to Moriarty. There is no reason to hurry it along, but we do hope you have good things sprinkled in here and there.

What do you most want to see moving into Watson season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

