Tracker season 2 episode 12 spoilers: A look at ‘Monster’

Following tonight’s new installment on CBS, what more can we say about Tracker season 2 episode 12?

First and foremost, let’s just say that the show is going to be on the air next week; if it was going to come on opposite the Oscars, there’s no reason to keep things going! “Monster” is the title for the next installment, and that in itself does sound particularly ominous.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can check out the full Tracker season 2 episode 12 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

“Monster” – Colter is hired to find a mother in Ohio who went missing after tucking her son in for the night, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, March. 9 (8:00-9:00PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So why isn’t the network giving away more here? That is a good question, since it seems on the surface to be just about the story of the week. We’re sure that there is going to be something a little bit larger here, as well, but we do get the sense that there are a few major stories being saved for some other point later on in the season. Take, for example, the idea that we could get Jensen Ackles and Melissa Roxburgh back.

The best news for now

Well, if you have not heard, there is a season 3 of Tracker coming! That means that for the rest of this particular season, you can just sit back and enjoy some of the stories we are being presented with. For episode 12, it feels like the inspiration here is those classic stories of a monster living under the bed. (Ironically, this is something that American Horror Stories also did an episode on recently.)

What do you most want to see moving into Tracker season 2 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







