The Hunting Party season 1 episode 5 promo: Unwelcome guests

For those who are not aware as of yet for whatever reason, you are going to see The Hunting Party season 1 episode 5 on NBC Monday night. What will the story be all about? To put it bluntly, you are going to see the procedural format continue where you have a new case for Bex and the team, but potentially some answers sprinkled in here at the same exact time.

Given that the long-term storyline only takes up a certain percentage of time per episode, we can’t be too shocked that the promo for the next “Roy Barber” fails to give much away. After all, it is a little bit more concerned with a major challenge the team is facing with a serial killer who seems intent on coming after couples.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the latest The Hunting Party promo, one that certainly does feel eager to establish what the stakes are as this person is wrecking havoc already following their release from the Pit. How is the team going to be able to track them down? Well, if we were to make a big prediction here, it is that we could be seeing someone go undercover — perhaps as a couple — to lure them out. Sure, there’s no confirmation of that at present, but how can you look at the current state of the story and claim that there is any other real scenario here that makes sense?

In the midst of all of this, it is also our hope that the show inches closer to at least some answers when it comes to what Odell was up to at the Pit, especially since he’s been front and center for the big escape at the start of the series. Sooner or later, you do have to lift the veil there slightly, right?

