The Hunting Party season 1 episode 5: The Couple Killer

Next week on The Hunting Party season 1 episode 5, you are going to see (to the shock of no one) a new foe. Roy Barber is his name, but it turns out that he has a pretty dangerous nickname at the same time. (The title more or less spoils that.)

So what are we going to be seeing within this episode overall? Think in terms of a lot of twists but at the same time, hopefully some more clues as to what is really going on at the Pit and caused the prisoners to escape. So far this show, we have seen the producers already do their best to balance out a number of different things to varying effects. You want to be a solid procedural, but you also want to keep people guessing! The thing that we perhaps want above all else is a chance

Below, you can see the full The Hunting Party season 1 episode 5 with more insight on what is coming:

03/03/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : When Bex and the team race to stop Roy Barber, known as the Couple Killer, before he strikes again, they uncover a chilling scheme that puts Roy’s crimes in an entirely new light. TV-14

All early signs right now suggest that the Melissa Roxburgh series only has ten episodes so when you think about that, we’re almost at the halfway point already! That’s a crazy thing to consider, but it signals that the show is going to have to move at a steady pace if they want to achieve everything that they are hoping to on paper. Sure, this is not meant to be a limited series and there could be more coming. Yet, you have to give people a reason to stick around and boost the ratings!

