Mayfair Witches season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at AMC?

Following the season 2 finale tonight on AMC, is there a chance that a Mayfair Witches season 3 is going to happen? Or, have we officially reached the end?

Well, we should probably note here first and foremost that the network is firmly committed to the greater Anne Rice universe, and you can see that in a number of different forms. For starters, they’ve got Interview with the Vampire coming back for a third season, and there is also a Talamasca show poised for later this year.

Even with all of that being said, though, the future for the Alexandra Daddario series remains unclear. There is no official season 3 renewal and at this point, you could argue that it could go either way.

The reason to bring Mayfair Witches back is rather simple, as there is clearly a lot more story that could be told here. However, the show has been quite polarizing through two seasons, both for the on-screen product as well as its adaptation of the source material. Because there are so many different ways in which viewership is tabulated, it can be really hard to know if the show is profitable for AMC behind the scenes.

What we will say for now is that there’s at least a chance for there to be more and if you want to see it happen, encourage some of your friends to check it out on AMC+! We do tend to think that one way or another, a firm decision is going to be made before we get to the end of the year. After all, the network should want a third season to come out by late 2026 at the earliest. The wait between season 1 and 2 was not particularly helpful, even if we understand that the industry strikes of 2023 played a role in that.

Do you want to see a Mayfair Witches season 3 happen at AMC?

What do you think the odds are? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here for more updates.

