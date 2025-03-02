Mayfair Witches season 2 finale video: Ciprien, Rowan team up

Tomorrow on AMC the Mayfair Witches season 2 finale is poised to arrive — so what will the main focus here be?

Well, based on the past few episodes alone, it is fair to say that Lasher is going to remain in the spotlight as Rowan does everything in her power to rescue him. She recognizes more and more what Julien and others want with him but unfortunately, she does not have a lot of help! This is where Ciprien and/or the Talamasca do start to come further into play.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on MAYFAIR WITCHES!

If you head over to TV Insider right now, you can see a sneak peek now for the upcoming finale that puts the focus on Rowan and her one-time lover. Within this, you see him indicate to her that he knows the truth about Lasher and the Taltos now, which means that he can put some past differences aside in order to preserve the good of the world.

While it remains to be seen what happens to Lasher on Mayfair Witches, we do love that we are getting more and more Talamasca content at the end of this season. After all, there is that other spin-off poised to arrive later this year! While there may not be too much known about it at present, our hope is that it is dark and moody in a way that is a little more similar to Interview with the Vampire. That show has seemed to be the more popular of the two within the greater Anne Rice TV universe, and we tend to think that the nature of its content is one of the big reasons why.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts entering the Mayfair Witches finale

What do you most want to see entering the Mayfair Witches season 2 finale?

Do you have any bold predictions for how things will end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates on the way for the finale and beyond.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







