The Traitors US season 3 finale: Who will be the Seer?

We know that there are a lot of different things to consider entering The Traitors US season 3 finale next week — just consider that cliffhanger! There are so many ways that the game could go from here on out, especially since Danielle, Britney, and Dolores could be seen as a three-person unit. If Danielle survives the banishment and Ivar goes instead, there’s a case that they all make it to the end.

Yet, is there still one other major chance for chaos courtesy of the Seer twist? That is where things get interesting, given that if the right person wins it and learns the truth about one of the Traitors, it could create an ending that is unpredictable in a way we’ve rarely seen.

So who could have the power? Well, let’s just say that this may be a situation here where nothing all that interesting comes from this twist at all. Given that Danielle and Britney were in a really good spot to potentially get that power in the last challenge, it would not be a big shock if one of them wins it. From there, they would be well-suited to just use it on someone who won’t think anything of it … or could one of them just use it on the other?

From where we sit right now, we do not necessarily think that the Seer twist is going to have a huge impact on The Traitors US this season — and really, almost everything in the finale hinges instead on that cliffhanger. Did Britney turn on Danielle, or did she stay with her? If she doesn’t flip, then her versus Ivar at the banishment goes down to random chance and ultimately could alter the fact of everything this season…

