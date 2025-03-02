The Morning Show season 4 premiere date: March 2025 update

Is there a reasonable chance that we are going to learn more about The Morning Show season 4 between now and the end of March? We do recognize that there are reasons to think it is possible. However, at the same time, you can argue very much the contrary. Apple TV+ has yet to say much of anything even though filming is done; for now, they do seem to be okay with prioritizing Severance and then after that, Your Friends and Neighbors starring Jon Hamm.

With all of this in mind, we do at least think there are reasons to discuss when the streaming service could bring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston back, let alone make an announcement. So where do we begin?

Well, first and foremost, let’s go ahead and note that insofar as we are aware, the ideal scenario for Apple would be to bring this show back in the summer, and for good reason. That’s a chance for them to capture a lot of interest, and they could do a thing where they put Hijack on at one point in the week and then The Morning Show in the other. That would also give them a lot of time in order to promote it. If they do choose to launch the show within this period of time, it is probably a bit too early this month to reveal a date; yet, we would not be shocked if it is actually unveiled in April.

As for what the main story will be…

We know that a lot of primary details for what lies ahead are pretty scarce and yet, it feels like the most likely jumping-off point is going to be a Presidential Election based on most of what we’ve heard already. This is the sort of thing that could easily give Bradley and Alex both a lot of story to explore.

What are you most hoping to see on The Morning Show season 4, really no matter when it airs?

