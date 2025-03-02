Survivor 48 video: See an unaired David scene

As we wait to see Survivor 48 episode 2 arrive on CBS this coming Wednesday, why not check out a new deleted scene?

There is a sense of irony here in the fact that the hit reality show had two whole hours to deliver a great first episode and while they did that, they still did leave some things on the cutting room floor. One of the best things is another glimpse into stuntman David over at the orange Civa tribe, someone who clearly wanted to do everything that he could to be seen as a hero-of-sorts for some of his fellow players.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a deleted scene in which David does just about everything in his power to try and start a fire at camp. He did a lot of research before hitting the beach, which is of course the sort of thing that can instill a player with a lot of confidence that they are going to be able to be successful.

Unfortunately, here is the bad news: Working hard before the show at this does not mean you’ll be able to make fire in the elements, and all of David’s efforts prove fruitless. Yet, you do see Mitch in a confessional praise him for some of his energy and determination, and that could be where this entire scene is actually useful for the larger game. While David does come across in a way as a lot personality-wise, it could be a good thing if that personality is infectious. Because he’s such a big, strong guy, he’s always going to be a target — the best thing you can do at that point is try to lean into it and make it really hard for people to want to vote you out.

Do you think that David is going to be a major player for quite some time on Survivor 48?

