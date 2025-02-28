Survivor 48 episode 2 spoilers: An idol hunt has consequences

As we look more and more to Survivor 48 episode 2 on CBS next week, what more can we say about the game ahead?

Well, first and foremost, we should start with the fact that a mad-dash for a hidden immunity idol could once again be front and center … but where this time? Remember that over at the Vula (Green) tribe, Sai already has it and a number of people there are aware of it. Therefore, you really just have to look elsewhere. We know that some people at the orange Civa tribe have seen some of the symbols and numbers scattered about, so could that be evidence of something? It at least feels possible! Meanwhile, at the purple Lagi tribe, we’ve already seen Star looking.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details about what lies ahead here, check out the full Survivor 48 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Humble Traits” – A frantic idol hunt could save or ruin one castaway’s game. A castaway’s quick decision making must outlast the test of time when three castaways are sent on a journey. Then, castaways take a leap of faith in their second immunity challenge where they must trust their tribemates to beat out their competition, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, March 5 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).* Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Ironically, the person who most needs an idol right now is the person who won’t be able to find one in Mary on Vula. She is clearly on the outside of the numbers and by virtue of that, is now reliant on her ability to sway her fellow castaways in another direction. At this particular point, we do not think that is going to be an easy thing for her to pull off.

Related – See what Jeff Probst is saying about the Survivor 50 cast

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 48 episode 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







