Fire Country season 3 episode 14: Does Gabriela still love Bode?

We know that Fire Country season 3 episode 14 is going to be coming to CBS before too long, so could it contain some big reveals for all Bode / Gabriela fans?

Well, let’s just go ahead and know this: While the firefighter drama does pride itself on being unpredictable here and there, we do think that there is a pretty standard answer that they are going to give when it comes to this relationship. It is almost always going to be on the table and honestly, it is really hard to imagine that shifting in the near future. All things considered, why would it?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview for next week’s episode showing further that Gabriela still has feelings for Max Thieriot’s character. It does remain to be seen what she is actually going to do about that, mostly because he’s had his own romantic subplots elsewhere and almost everything between the two has been constantly messy.

Do we think that they are going to eventually be together in some sort of permanent capacity? The easy answer that we can give to that is yes, mostly due to the fact that this is how a lot of these shows work. It is just classic television that leading up to this you are going to see a lot of “will they or won’t they?” where there are some classic questions of if there is a way to make things work for all parties involved. Bode and Gabriela have gone through a lot together in the past few seasons, and we do think that it has bonded them closer. They just have to overcome their trauma fully to make something actually last.

