Call the Midwife season 14 finale promo: A fire & a wedding?

Tomorrow the Call the Midwife season 14 finale is going to be airing on BBC One — and be prepare for emotional moments aplenty.

First and foremost here, though, it is important that we bring some clarity to those who are confused. Tomorrow’s episode is not the last one of the show outright, as a season 15 has already been greenlit. We know that there was some confusion after the official Instagram for the show labeled it the “series 14 finale” — here is a reminder that in the UK, they often use “series” in the place of “season” when discussing their shows.

As for the story of the Call the Midwife finale this time around, there are going to be high stakes across a number of different fronts. If you head over to the link here, you can see much of what we are talking about courtesy of a new promo, one that makes a number of things clear.

First and foremost, there could be a tangible problem for a lot of the midwives plus Dr. Turner due to a fire, one that could endanger a number of mothers-to-be. We know that a lot of these characters are truly adept at helping those who need it most, but there is also a difference between being able to handle a number of people individually and then working to assist everyone all at once. That is a huge problem, one that will almost certainly need a certain amount of attendance.

Meanwhile, this promo features briefly Nancy’s upcoming wedding, something that we know is going to play a big role in the finale somehow. Is it going to end in an altogether happy way? Consider that a lingering mystery…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

