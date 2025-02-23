Call the Midwife season 14 episode 8 (finale): Nancy’s wedding

There is certainly a lot to prepare for entering Call the Midwife season 14 episode 8, and 100% for good reason. After all, this is the big finale! Whatever happens here is sure to bring you tears, and also potentially set the stage for more.

Luckily, we are entering this final episode knowing full-well that a season 15 is coming, and it is really a question as to when more news on that will be revealed. It is going to start once again with a Christmas Special, and we imagine from there, new episodes in 2026.

Want to get some more news on what’s coming before all of that? Then go ahead and check out the Call the Midwife season 14 episode 8 synopsis below:

November, 1970. The challenges of midwifery hit close to home when a mother-and-baby home is evacuated. Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn, and Sister Catherine takes her first vows.

We’ve been waiting to see a lot of big-time scoop for a while on Nancy, and maybe this is the episode so much of that becomes clear.

The real questions about the future

We do think that this is one of those seasons where it has been incredibly strange watching a lot of actors come and go throughout. Sure, at times (as with Trixie) that made sense, but that does not make it any easier. We do think it would benefit the end of this season to finally start to give us some clarity as to who is going to make it out of this and potentially be a greater part of the show on a consistent basis.

Given that we have seen this show deliver some cliffhangers before, this is another thing that you have to be aware of as a possibility as well…

