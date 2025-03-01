Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5: Will Coach Ben survive?

We recognize that entering Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5 on Showtime, the odds are high that another character will die. Also, said character is pretty likely to be none other than Coach Ben Scott.

After all, how can you say anything else at this particular moment? This is someone who was found guilty at his trial (due in part to some of Shauna’s declarations), and we certainly do not think that he has a lot of leeway moving forward. Not everyone may think that he’s guilty, but does it really matter? He already made his case to stay alive, and he certainly poured his heart out.

Speaking to Deadline, Steven Krueger (who plays Ben) did his best to lay out where he is at now in terms of his character’s emotional headspace:

“I think he’s failed in more ways than he can even count throughout this entire endeavor, and I think that will probably haunt him till his dying day … Unfortunately, that’s the nature of the beast with the circumstances that we’re in and the story that we’re telling.

“So, I think that the important thing for Ben at this point is to salvage whatever he can as far as a life’s purpose goes at this moment. How can he potentially influence these girls in any sort of positive way, even if it ends up leading to his death ultimately, which maybe it does, maybe it doesn’t. But there’s still a greater sense of purpose there. There’s still a greater sense of responsibility that he still has over these women, and I think that’s unfortunately one of the tragic things about his story. He so badly wants to succeed in helping these girls, and he just doesn’t really ever get there.”

We do think that with all of this being said, Ben still will have some sort of role in episode 5 where he tries to help someone. Even if he does die, there are still ways for him to have an impact.

What do you think is going to happen with Ben over the course of Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5?

