Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Dealing with death

As we get a little bit closer to Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5 on Showtime next week, is everything different once again?

Well, at this point, it feels eager to argue that the answer to that is yes, and for one pretty simple reason: Another person is gone. Lottie died / was killed in the present, and of course that raises new questions about what happened to her. Are there going to be answers coming sooner rather than later? We sure hope so but for now, not all that much can be confirmed.

What we do at least know is that based on the ending to this week’s episode, all of the remaining Yellowjackets are going to find out the news shortly given that Misty just did. Sure, she is not on the best terms with everyone right now but still, you don’t keep this sort of thing a secret!

Are some more deaths possible?

Well, at this very moment, it seems possible for a handful of reasons! For starters, we just saw the trial end with Ben getting a guilty verdict and of course, that does not bode altogether well when it comes to his future. We know that he has not been mentioned in the present, so that is something else to wonder about.

We should also go ahead and note for a moment that we are not totally ruling out the possibility here that we could be seeing someone like Natalie fight in order to save Ben and in doing that, lose her title of Antler Queen. There are clearly some fractures coming, especially since Melissa becoming more and more infatuated with the idea of Shauna being in charge.

The crazy thing to imagine here is that at the end of episode 5, we’ll be at the halfway point of the season. How did we get here so fast?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

