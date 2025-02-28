Paradise season 1 finale spoilers: The questions for season 2

In just a handful of days on Hulu, you are going to have an opportunity to see the Paradise season 1 finale. Are you ready for what is ahead?

Of course, this is one of those situations where we can go ahead and note in advance that there is a lot to be prepare for, given the fact that Sterling K. Brown and showrunner Dan Fogelman have both confirmed that you will learn the identity of Cal’s killer. However, this show has always been about more than just that, and this is a signal that over the course of this episode, there are a few other possible reveals that you can go ahead and expect.

So what more can Brown say at this point? Well, the actor indicates to Entertainment Weekly, that some stories moving into the already-renewed season 2 could be tied to Xavier’s wife Teri:

You find out who kills the president. We’ve met said person, I can tease that. I will be in season 2, so there’s a tease. You know what I’m saying? The brother makes it through to the end. We know now through the video recordings that Sinatra shares with Xavier that life exists. There will be an exploration of what life will be like beyond Paradise, beyond our compound. And then one of the driving questions for season 2 will be, “Is Xavier’s wife alive?”

If you are to take Sinatra at her word at this point, you could just go ahead and assume that Teri is still out there alive. However, at the same time that is not an easy thing to say is 100% guaranteed. She could have been lying to Xavier to get his favor; it is also possible that the recording we heard was artificially-generated. We do know that there is an outside world and yet, who is actually out there?

