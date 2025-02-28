Daredevil: Born Again season 2: Matthew Lillard signs on

Even though we have yet to see the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again over at Disney+, we can already look ahead!

After all, we certainly anticipated that there would be at least a few big additions to the series coming up for the second season and even still, we never imagined that Matthew Lillard would be one of them.

For now, here is what we can say. According to a report from Deadline, the prolific actor is coming on board the second season in a role that is not currently being identified, which we do think is rather curious within itself. Clearly, the writers want to keep some of the finer details behind a veil of secrecy, and we will have to wait and see whether that helps to build up some hype.

Of course, in this particular instance, it makes even more sense to stay quiet since you have a full season worth of content between now and when you can start teasing another chapter. Who knows? There may be some sort of significant spoiler that comes with Lillard’s character that you do not want to give away.

While we wait…

Let us just continue to rejoice in the fact that we are getting to see Daredevil back on television in the first place, especially with a show that does seem intent to honor a lot of what the Netflix series did so many years ago! Once upon a time, it felt like this was not something that we could bank on at all. With that, we really hope that this show lives up to the almost-impossible amount of expectations that we know are out there for it at present.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

