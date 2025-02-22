Daredevil: Born Again season 2 video: Cast breaks down big return

Before we go too much further here, let’s just say how legitimately excited we are to see Daredevil: Born Again premiere. It has been years since some of these characters were around on Netflix and now, we’re about to see them over at Disney+ with a brand-new story. Luckily, we are happy that after a tumultuous early development period, the folks at Marvel have shifted the show into something quite similar to what was originally successful once upon a time.

So now that we’ve said all of this, why not go ahead and hear more from the cast?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a discussion where Charlie Cox and the rest of the cast break down their experiences coming back to the franchise. There’s something so nostalgic and almost sweet about seeing them in this capacity, even though ironically, we’re also talking here about a show that is known for its violence and brutality a lot of the time.

We do anticipate that the Disney+ show will bring about its own twists and surprises, but with a two-season order, the streaming service is already showing a great deal of belief and confidence in the property. Suffice it to say, we are more than excited to see exactly where things do go from here. There is so much more material from the comics to pull out here and yet, we do still think we could see Daredevil elsewhere in the MCU, as well. We know that Cox is unaware of a future on other properties but if this show is successful, isn’t it 100% likely — or, almost even assured?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

