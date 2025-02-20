Daredevil: Born Again season 2: Will it be the end on Disney+?

We are still awaiting the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again season 1 on Disney+ and yet, there is still room to talk season 2! Another chapter of the show already has been ordered, and some work is already being done to ensure that it is great.

Now, here is where there is another interesting wrinkle to throw in here: Is season 2 poised to be the final one? If we know one thing about a lot of the new-age Marvel shows at Disney+, it is that most of them do not last for several seasons. Sure, Loki had a second season, but there have been others including Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and the criminally-underrated Moon Knight that never had another run of episodes.

Well, one difference with Daredevil: Born Again is that it is in some ways an extension of a show that ran for multiple seasons already on Netflix, and it could be positioned differently long-term. With that being said, it does not seem as though Charlie Cox knows too much just yet.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor behind Matt Murdock indicates that “it would be cool for that journey to continue,” but obviously that is out of his hands. A lot is probably going to come down to ratings. If the new show is as popular as the old Netflix one proved to be, we’d argue that there is a good chance — yet, that is a discussion probably for at least a year down the road. For now, it is really easy to just celebrate the fact that this show is back, especially since that is not something that ever felt certain once upon a time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

