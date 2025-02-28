Yellowjackets season 3 star Melanie Lynskey on Ella Purnell return

There were a lot of shocking events that we saw over the course of Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 — but did you expect more Ella Purnell? Despite the fact that the actress is super-busy in between Fallout, Sweetpea, and an array of other projects, she has turned up briefly on a couple of episodes.

Not only that, on this past episode, we actually saw a dream-scene between Purnell’s late character Jackie and the grown-up Shauna, played of course by Melanie Lynskey.

So what did the series star have to say about the latest Ella return? Speaking to Deadline in a new interview, she had nothing but positive things to say:

“It was really fun. She and I had a lot of stuff in an earlier season … I guess in Season 1, she was haunting me a lot. Then I think she was too busy to haunt in Season 2. So, it was nice to have her back again. She’s so wonderful. She’s such a good actor, and she’s a very cool person.”

Of course, we’re happy to have Jackie back however much she is available. Remember that Shauna carries with her a lot of guilt over the character’s death, and that could also inform a lot of her decisions moving forward. It does remain one of the most brutal passings in the history of the show, especially due to the fact that Jackie became dinner for many of the Yellowjackets shortly after the fact.

It remains to be seen how much Purnell is going to be appearing the rest of the season, but we almost prefer that it is a surprise. Isn’t this show so much better when you can be shocked here and there?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

