The White Lotus season 3: Jennifer Coolidge’s reaction

We know that there are some parts of The White Lotus season 3 that require a bit of an adjustment, and for good reason. This is, after all, the first season that does not feature Jennifer Coolidge in the role of Tanya, and it does not seem like the show is going to be doing something crazy here at all in bringing her back.

(We understand anyone who wanted Tanya to have a secret twin, but it makes a lot more sense that Coolidge ends up being gone … you want to at least keep some semblance of realism here.)

Speaking in a new interview now with Forbes, Coolidge did confirm that she is watching the season, and of course she is hoping for Greg’s demise. She also had the following to say about the story in general:

“I just felt like everything he set up – it’s really eerie – you’re not quite sure what people are up to yet. My guess? Something’s going to go horribly wrong. I think it’s really going to go wrong.”

Now, we do hope that Greg gets what is coming to him this season, but the question then turns into the following: Does Mike White really want resolution here when the show has already been renewed for a season 4? We know that Belinda is at least someone who could take down Greg in theory, but the challenge here is her putting all the pieces together. She may think that she recognizes Tanya’s one-time husband (who is also responsible for her dead), but does that mean that she is going to act on it? She is in a really difficult position based on why she is present in Thailand in the first place.

