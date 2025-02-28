Fire Country season 3 episode 13 video: Bode takes on Rafael loss

As we prepare to see Fire Country season 3 episode 13 on CBS later tonight, it does feel like grief is a big part of the story. How can it not be when you think for a moment about what Bode has gone through?

After all, the loss of Rafael out in the field is something that could stick with Max Thieriot’s character, especially when you think more and more about how he is still new to this particular part of the job. It makes sense that he would be struggling, just as it makes sense that Gabriela would be trying everything within her power to make sure that he is okay.

So is Bode actually listening to her? Well, that’s a different story entirely. If you head over to TV Insider right now, you can see a sneak preview from tonight’s Fire Country that puts these two characters front and center. She wants to check on him “firefighter to firefighter” and make sure that he is holding up okay after everything that he has gone through … but he tries to brush it off. As a matter of fact, he just relates it to losing in baseball where you simply move on to the next thing.

Ultimately, we don’t know how else to sit here and say that this is not a good strategy for him to follow — after all, the more that he does not deal with this, the more he could spiral! Also, a lot of the previews that we’ve seen already for this episode seem to suggest that a spiral is coming, and he’s now the sort of person who is well-suited to handle this sort of thing at this particular moment in time.

