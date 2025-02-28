Is Simone Kessell leaving Yellowjackets, role of Lottie?

Is Simone Kessell leaving Yellowjackets following the events of season 3 episode 4? It feels fair to wonder, right?

Well, first and foremost, let’s go ahead and note what happened over the course of this super-crazy hour, especially since the character of Lottie was shown (seemingly) dead in the closing minutes. Did someone kill her? That feels like the implication, and there are plenty of suspects out there. Could Tai have done it, thinking it was a way to keep Van alive? That’s possible, but it could also be the person who has been following Shauna. If said person is actually Melissa, you can easily argue that the two have a history in the past that could get worse and worse over time.

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, we should actually note that there has been some stealth evidence that Kessell would not be long for this show for a while. After all, it was reported per Deadline last year that the actress was set to star in The Last Frontier, and upcoming Apple TV+ show from Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D’Ovidio. Here’s the official description for that show, for those wondering:

The Last Frontier follows Frank, the lone Marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska, whose jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with international political implications.

Ultimately, it may have been hard for Simone to balance both of these shows, or she already knew of Lottie’s demise when she took the other gig. Both this and the third season of Yellowjackets had a lot of filming overlap.

We are going to miss the older version of Lottie — yet, at the same time, isn’t it fair to share that we’ll still see plenty of her in the past?

Are you shocked that Lottie is seemingly dead on Yellowjackets?

