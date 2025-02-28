The Bachelor finale spoilers: Grant Ellis on hesitancy over final rose

The finale for The Bachelor is going to be here in just a matter of weeks — isn’t there something shocking about that? This season has blown by, and one of the issues with that is it has made it really hard to know who are ultimately some of Grant Ellis’ favorites.

In the end, though, could you argue that some of this is intentional based on previews for the end of the season? One of the things that we’ve seen now in several trailers is Grant having a really hard time deciding between the final two, really to the point that host Jesse Palmer has to press him for an answer.

So what went into that indecision? As a part of a larger interview with Us Weekly, the series lead explains that there was a ton that went into it, and that includes the pressures that come with being a Black lead within this franchise:

… There were external factors that played into me being hesitant. You don’t wanna hurt people. You have a lot of weight in terms of being a lead of a different ethnic group. There’s a different level of pressure that comes with being a man of color in this role — and a different expectation. It leads to some added thinking that deserves a little extra time. There were some things that really weighed and were hard for me. But ultimately, you go with what makes you happy and you go with what you feel is gonna be the best decision for your future.

In the end, the only thing that really matters is that Grant made the right choice for himself; anything else can be figured out in time. We do also have to remember that there’s a good chance that the ending is nowhere near as dramatic as the previews make it seem.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

