Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage: How George Sr. returned

We knew entering tonight’s episode of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage that you were going to see Lance Barber back as Georgie’s father. However, the question remained as to how exactly he would turn up.

So what did we see tonight? Well, George Sr. came back for a dream sequence while Georgie was under the weather, and it did allow Montana Jordan’s character to get a form or reassurance. It was also emotional thanks in part to the choice to not incorporate a laugh track in any of the sequences featuring the two.

So why make this choice? Speaking to TVLine, co-creator Steve Holland admits that they actually did try the scene with laughs in there:

It was interesting. We played that for the audience, and there were laughs in it, and then [series co-creator] Steve Molaro, when he was in editing, decided to try it without the laughs, and it just felt right to let it live in that silence. In the multi-cam world, we don’t really use incidental music — it’s certainly not a part of the vocabulary of this show — and I think losing the laugh just felt like it also gave [the dream sequences] a slightly surreal quality. You’re used to laughter in a multi-cam, and suddenly it’s not there. It gave it this weird sort of otherworldly quality that worked out really well.

Of course it is hard to bring back Barber for a lot of appearances due to his character passing on, but we do tend to think that some other Young Sheldon favorites are going to be back here and there. It feels clear at this point that the whole goal of this spin-off is for it to be warm and nostalgic, and there is no evidence that the producers are moving away from that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

