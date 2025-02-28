Ted Lasso season 4: What does Phil Dunster know?

We know that there are ever-present rumors at this point suggesting that a Ted Lasso season 4 is going to happen. Yet, at the same time, nothing is still confirmed! We hope that this changes soon but at the same time, a little bit of patience will be required.

Now that we’ve said all of this, you do have to wonder just how many original cast members are going to be coming back to the show. There were reports once upon a time that Phil Dunster may not be back as Jamie Tartt, but that was forever ago! We tend to think that a new season would focus more on a women’s team than the men’s at AFC Richmond, and that would lead to a lot of new cast members and some of the original players having more of a guest presence … though that is all theoretical.

Speaking to TV Insider, Dunster did not necessarily say that he is sitting out a season 4. Instead, he simply indicated that a lot remains up in the air:

“What can I say [about season 4]? Not very much. I don’t know.”

Ted Lasso executive producer Bill Lawrence has said in the past that any news that we get will likely come from co-creator Jason Sudeikis. With that, we’ll have to wait and see not only what he says, but when he wants to say it. A lot of the current rumors at present seem to suggest that we are going to see the cameras start rolling on the fourth season at some point in the late spring or summer; if that happens, we are hoping to see it back moving into 2026. Why wouldn’t Apple TV+ try to push to make that happen?

