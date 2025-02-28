Found season 2 episode 15 return date: A dive into the past

Before we get too far into this Found season 2 episode 15 article, it makes sense to share the bad news. As great as it would be to dive into the world of M&A again next week, that is not going to transpire.

So what is the plan instead here? Well, let’s go ahead and make that rather clear — you are going to have a chance to see the Shanola Hampton series back instead on Thursday, March 13. This is firmly in line with what the two Law & Order series are doing, as the plan clearly remains for these shows to remain in lockstep to a certain degree.

Now that we have said all of that, do you want to take a further look at what is to come? Well, go ahead and check out the full Found season 2 episode 15 synopsis below:

03/13/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The search for missing undocumented children sheds light on secrets from decades ago as M&A uncovers clues in their disappearances. Zeke grapples with expressing his feelings to someone close to him. Sir receives unwavering support from a visitor. TV-14

We do tend to think that Sir is in a pretty interesting spot on the show given that he is in some ways detached and yet, we continue to feel like there is a relative calm here before the storm. After all, we’re well-aware of the fact that we are far from the end of the season and because of that, there is room for a lot of dark twists and/or surprising stuff to come into the picture. We also would not be surprised if season 2 ends in a cliffhanger … even if there is not anything more announced for the series at this point. (If you do want to see a renewal happen, here is our advice to go recommend the show to anyone and everyone.)

