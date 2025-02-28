Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Krysten Ritter set as Mia Lapierre

Yet another big name is coming to Dexter: Resurrection in Krysten Ritter — and with that, is she bringing something twisted to the table?

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the former Jessica Jones and Orphan Black: Echoes star is going to have a guest arc on the Showtime drama starring Michael C. Hall. She is set to play here Mia Lapierre, described as “a renowned sommelier who may be hiding a serial killer secret.” In other words, it certainly sounds like she could end up on Dexter’s table at some point unless he is completely abandoning the code.

Just from Mia’s job alone, can you imagine her poisoning a lot of people through wine? That’s at least a good, surface-level read of the character … but we will have to wait and see what is ahead here.

Ritter is only the latest notable name hopping on board Resurrection, which has already booked both Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklage for prominent roles. Our general feeling is that much like with the aforementioned Original Sin, Showtime and Paramount are looking to make a huge splash with this franchise to attract old and new viewers alike. Obviously these shows are meant to attract people who knew and loved the original series, but hopefully also garner interest among newbies to the universe at the same time. Watching someone like Ritter, for example, will always generate excitement.

Of course, the irony in Ritter’s casting here is that when the actress first revealed she was heading to New York, there was a sentiment that it could be for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again. As great as it would be to see Jessica Jones turn up there, we’ll have to wait and see.

The second season of Resurrection is slated to premiere this summer.

What do you think about Krysten Ritter joining Dexter: Resurrection?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

