Reacher season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Back to the present…

After all of the flashbacks and character development on Reacher season 3 episode 4, why not look ahead?

After all, we do think that a big part of the purpose of episode 4 was understanding the history between the title character and Xavier Quinn, mostly to make the upcoming showdown all the more intense. The fact that he is even still alive is something that Reacher seems to have regret over, largely due to the fact that the opportunity was there previously to take the guy out.

So what is going to happen from here on out? Well, we know that our hero has already taken a prominent place on Zachary Beck’s security detail, something that is going to bring him closer to Quinn in due time. We imagine that the next episode will allow a greater window into what it is like with him as a solid #2, behind only the extremely imposing Paulie.

Is that epic fight scene coming soon?

Quite possibly, that could be the case! You could argue that Reacher is going to save the showdown between Alan Ritchson’s character and his 7’2” adversary until the finale, but remember that Paulie is not the Big Bad! By virtue of that, this may not be the pivotal showdown but rather, something important leading up to it. Without a doubt, though, we are confident that this is going to be amazing almost no matter when it comes out, if for no other reason than that it would make no sense to stall this for good. Why not give us an opportunity to dive further into a good thing?

The crazy thing to at least acknowledge for now is that we are already at the halfway point of the season and from here on out, much of this story could move quickly.

What do you most want to see moving into Reacher season 3 episode 5 when it arrives?

