Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 15 return date: ‘Undertow’

Following tonight’s new episode of Law & Order: SVU, why not go ahead and get a season 26 episode 15 return date? Rest assured we’ve got that within and beyond just that, a few more details all about what is ahead.

Now, let’s just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way right now — alas, the Mariska Hargitay drama will not be airing anything new next week. (There is currently a repeat scheduled, but an hour later at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time). The plan at present is for the show to come back with new episodes on Thursday, March 13, and in its normal 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot.

So what more can we say about the story ahead? Well, let’s just set the stage now via the Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 15 synopsis below:

03/13/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A complicated case of sex and drug use divides the squad. Carisi must convince a jury to focus on the law and not the defendant’s accusations. TV-14

Just based on everything we are seeing here, this is going to be a storyline based on complicated circumstances and hard decisions, ones that will test Carisi greatly. In a way, you can argue that a lot of this is what the series does best.

Beyond this episode…

Rest assured that there are many more coming this season, and that is without even getting into the high likelihood that Law & Order: SVU ends up coming back for more. Until we hear that we are in the midst of the final season for the drama, we do tend to think that it will keep coming back and serving as a valuable institution — and also a source of comfort for many people out there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

