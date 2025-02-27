Is Law & Order, SVU new tonight on NBC, February 27, 2025?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? We had a new installment of both it and SVU last week, so will the franchise keep it going?

As per usual, there are of course a number of important things to note within this piece, but let’s start with some of the good news — both of these series are poised to be back! You are going to see the flagship show starting in its typical timeslot, and that is followed of course by the Mariska Hargitay drama. (The two will be joined once more by another episode of Found.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

So what all is there to look forward to tonight? We like to think the synopses below do a good job setting the stage…

Law & Order season 24 episode 14, “A Price to Pay” – 02/27/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : An actor’s foray into experimental drug therapy leads to his murder. Shaw reconnects with a mentor who may hold the key to identifying a suspect. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 14, “The Grid Plan” – 02/27/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A Midwestern tourist is viciously attacked in Times Square. As the squad scours the area for clues, the victim takes the investigation into her own hands. A secret motive threatens to derail Carisi’s case. TV-14

Which one of these episodes is going to stand out the most? Based on what we know at present, the safest best is that it will be the latter — after all, a crime happening in Times Square almost guarantees that there is going to be some sort of feeding frenzy where people are desperate for information.

So what lies ahead beyond this?

For now, it does appear as though there will be a hiatus in early March — but rest assured, there is more good stuff on the other side to prepare to see!

Related – Get some more news now on Law & Order: Organized Crime, especially now that we’ve got a season 5 premiere date

What are you hoping to see when it comes to tonight’s Law & Order and then also SVU at the same time?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







