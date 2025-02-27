Elsbeth season 2 episode 14 spoilers: An Italian restaurant…

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Elsbeth season 2 episode 14 — want to learn more?

Well, the first order of business here is noting that once more, there is a prominent guest star at the center of the episode. In this case, we are talking here about none other than Alyssa Milano! She is playing a character who could end up being rather dangerous, and largely due to some of her connections as the owner of a family restaurant.

Below, you can check out the full Elsbeth season 2 episode 14 synopsis with some additional insight on what is ahead:

“Scenes from an Italian Restaurant” – When Elsbeth takes a tour of famous New York crime scenes she is left with nagging questions about a legendary Mafia slaying in Little Italy, and about the owner of the family restaurant where it happened, Pupetta Del Ponte (Alyssa Milano). Also, Judge Crawford’s grudge against Elsbeth causes a roadblock in the investigation, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, March 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Over the course of this episode, we are going to have a chance to see hopefully some answers when it comes to Milano’s character. As for the Judge Crawford storyline, we do think that this is the one that could potentially linger for quite some time. Why do you want to see Michael Emerson’s character gone? He is the best adversary this show has ever had, and it makes almost sense that you keep him around as long as humanly possible. (Also, the more scenes you give Emerson with his real-life spouse Carrie Preston, the better.)

