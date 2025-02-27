Running Point season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big launch on Netflix this week, is there anything more that we can say about a Running Point season 2? Will the basketball comedy come back?

Before we dive too deep into any of these subjects right now, we should just go ahead and recognize the fact that a lot of people out there more than likely have not heard too much about the Kate Hudson show yet … and we’re here to help with that! Go ahead and check out the official synopsis below:

When a scandal forces her brother to resign, Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) is appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business. Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job. From the hitmaking team of Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen, Running Point puts a bold twist on the underdog comedy. The 10-episode series also stars Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Jay Ellis, Max Greenfield and Justin Theroux.

So where do things stand moving forward?

Well, let’s just say that Netflix has yet to confirm much of anything when it comes to a season 2 here and yet, we certainly think that it is possible! Remember for a moment here that the streaming service often uses a specific, algorithmic approach to determining whether or not shows are going to be successful for them long-term.

If you enjoy the first season of Running Point, be sure to recommend it to your friends! Also, remember that watching the entire season is what Netflix wants above all else, given that this is the thing that best shows that you will be willing to watch more.

