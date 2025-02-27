Is Jake Lockett leaving Chicago Fire, Sam Carver role?

Is Jake Lockett leaving Chicago Fire and his role of Sam Carver? After tonight’s season 13 episode 14, we understand any concerns.

After all, here is some of what we can say at present: After a relapse and more struggles, Carver clearly realized he needed to do something different. He left for some undetermined amount of time, but at least did leave Violet a note along the way. It does not necessarily seem like he is gone for good, but could that still be an extended absence? It’s something that we have to consider for now…

Also, remember that we are in this era of Wolf Entertainment where a lot of actors do have smaller episode commitments than what we’ve seen in the past. This means that the writers do have to occasionally write in absences, and we do wonder already if we are looking at a situation here where that is very much the case here. We should find out over the weeks ahead, but this does not feel like a situation where the character is going to be gone for just one week and some patience will be required.

What we can at least say is this: We’ve come to really appreciate Carver’s journey on this show, and this is from someone who in the early going questioned whether or not he was going to be someone who sticked around at all. It felt like he was someone who was just meant to be a foil to Kidd in the early going but it turned out that he had a ton of depth and there was a lot going on underneath the surface. That is without even getting into his relationship with Violet.

