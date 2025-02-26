Chicago Fire season 13 episode 15 spoilers: Severide, Kidd’s news

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into Chicago Fire season 13 episode 15. What more can we say about it?

First and foremost, let’s note that the title is “Too Close.” What in the world does that mean here? It implies at least a certain amount of jeopardy … but some early details do suggest that there could be some good things, as well! If you love Severide and Kidd, this could be a great opportunity in order to further on their own goal to be parents.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more TV reviews!

Below, you can check out the full Chicago Fire season 13 episode 15 synopsis with some other details as to what lies ahead:

03/05/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Kidd and Severide eagerly await big news. Pascal searches for the perfect anniversary gift. TV-14

Hopefully, this big news does leave us in a happy place as viewers. At the same time, though, we are very-much aware of the fact that this is a franchise where a lot of sad and sometimes-devastating things do happen. We have to be prepared for thing … amongst a number of other big things in general.

What is perhaps the most interesting thing about where things stand right now is rather simple: This synopsis gave us a lot of insight in regards to personal stories but at the same time, not much when it comes to rescues. We do think that is going to be there, mostly because it is such an enormous part of the show.

As for what’s happening beyond this episode…

Well, let’s just say that there is going to be a hiatus on March 12, where the three-part crossover event from earlier in the year is going to repeat. We will have to wait and see exactly what is going to be coming up after the fact.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 13 episode 15?

Have any big predictions? Share now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







