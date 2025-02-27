Chicago Med season 10 episode 14: Did Hannah, Ripley break up?

For those wondering if Chicago Med season 10 episode 14 contained more than a few big moments, let’s just say we have a clear answer. How else are you going to describe an episode where at the end of the story, we saw the apparent end of Hannah Asher and Ripley’s relationship?

Granted, it has been clear for at least a few weeks now that the writing has been on the wall for these two, mostly because he continues to spiral and at a certain point, Hannah clearly has to realize that there is only so much that someone like her can clearly do. He has to be able to help himself, and she cannot always be a savior when she has her own demons.

Ripley told her that he loved her in the closing minutes and yet, it is still not enough at this point. This does not necessarily mean that these two are going to be over forever but for the time being, we don’t think that there will be an immediate reconciliation. There has to be other things that become more of the focus.

Does this mean a new Hannah romance is ahead elsewhere?

Not necessarily, mostly because Chicago Med certainly would like to show that there is a lot more going on here for the character beyond just romance. Of course, at the same time here is a clear reminder that there are going to be people out there ‘shipping her with Dean Archer, largely because there has been for a long time. The two did actually share a really nice moment during this hour … even if Archer was also tripping on acid. That is a part of the mess that came with this episode’s main storyline!

What did you think about the events of Chicago Med season 10 episode 14?

