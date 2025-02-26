Chicago Med season 10 episode 15 spoilers: Good news?

Following what you saw tonight, rest assured there is a lot of chaos coming on Chicago Med season 10 episode 15. What lies ahead?

Well, first and foremost, we’ve come to learn that each episode of this show is inevitably going to have a slightly different focus — and this time around, a big part of it could be on Ripley and then also Hannah. When it comes to the latter, are we actually going to be seeing some good news? Given that this can be a little bit rare on this series, we do think it is worth celebrating whenever it arrives.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional TV reviews!

Below, you can see the full Chicago Med season 10 episode 15 synopsis for some other insight on what is ahead:

03/05/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ripley struggles to rescue a woman and her daughter trapped in an abandoned well. Frost is caught off guard by the arrival of an old friend from his TV days. Hannah’s big sister gives her some much needed good news. TV-14

Is Ripley going to keep himself from spiraling? We do think that this is an ongoing question with this character in particular given his history, and it could happen in some way for the rest of the entire season.

As for what is coming beyond this…

Well, let’s just go ahead and note here that there is going to be some sort of brief hiatus on March 12. At that point NBC is going to air the entire three-part crossover event from earlier this year, but rest assured there are a lot of episodes still coming the rest of the season. Also, we have a hard time imagining that season 10 is going to be the final one … so go ahead and cross your fingers for some season 11 news before too long.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med season 10 episode 15?

Is there one story you are especially excited for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







