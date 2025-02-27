Wild Cards season 2 episode 5: ‘Catch Me if You Con’

With Wild Cards season 2 episode 5 coming to The CW in just one week’s time, this feels like the perfect opportunity to set the stage! After all, this episode feels like it has the potential to be a lot of fun, with much of it stemming from the title of “Catch Me if You Con.”

After all, who doesn’t love the movie Catch Me if You Can? It is a film all about various con jobs and for Max, this particular story is going to cause her to look back deeply on her past — and very much thanks to a certain someone turning back up in her life. This is going to cause some huge problems for her — and will Ellis really be able to get her out of a bind?

If you want to get an even greater sense of what is to come, be sure to check out the Wild Cards season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

Max’s (Vanessa Morgan) childhood bestie visits, pulling her into her old con ways and implicating Max in the murder of a former tennis pro. While Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) investigates, the BFFs go undercover to find the real killer. The episode was written by Carina Samuels and directed by Shawn Piller (#205).

How are some of the ratings this season?

By and large, we would say that they’ve been solid for the most part, and only down slightly in live + same-day viewers from what we saw at this point last year. For the most part, any show that can keep at least 90% of its audience (which Wild Cards has) is doing something right. The CW can’t really lose any show that seems to have a solid audience in at least some shape or form.

What do you most want to see moving into Wild Cards season 2 episode 5 when it arrives?

