Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 16 spoilers: A book debate

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 18 arrive. So what more can we say about what is ahead here?

Well, for starters, “Books” has a chance to be one of the most topical half-hours that the show has done all season, and for good reason. We’ve seen a lot of incidents all over the country as of late that revolve around whether or not books should be banned from school libraries, and that discussion is going to lead to some big decisions that are made in this world. Remember that the Quinta Brunson series is a comedy, and of course with that, a lot of what you see could be told through a certain lens. At the same time, we do think that there is a lot of learning that can still happen through comedy, and hopefully it ends up influencing at least a few people out there.

To get more information now about what is coming here, be sure to check out the full Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 16 synopsis below:

A debate over a controversial book leads Ava to remove it from the library, but some parents push for its return.

Want a little bit of bonus scoop now?

While we do not want to give too much away at present, let’s just go ahead and note here that the upcoming March 12 episode is going to prove to be a really great opportunity to see some characters involved in a karaoke session — and doesn’t that have the potential to be all sorts of fun? To us personally, this is where it is so easy for everyone to let loose and forgo their inhibitions; in other words, the last sort of thing that you can ever do at school.

