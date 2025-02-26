Severance season 2: Where is Patricia Arquette, Ms. Cobel?

We are now officially past the halfway mark on Severance season 2 and make no mistake: There are still many questions. What is one of the largest? Let’s just say that it has a lot to do with the whereabouts of a certain Harmony Cobel.

Remember that we’ve seen Patricia Arquette’s character take off from Lumon already, especially in the midst of simmering tension and differing sentiments between the teachings of Kier and the attitudes of some of the current higher-ups at the company.

For the time being, we cannot speak to when we are going to be seeing Cobel back on the show. With that being said, we do have an opportunity here to get further inside her head! Speaking to Collider, here is what Arquette herself had to say about where things stand for her at present:

I think she’s having an interior cyclone happening. She’s incredibly angry at their lack of loyalty. She has this different vision that’s more in keeping with Kier’s purity into the future, with technology, where she doesn’t really believe in this new guard of Lumon today, this Jame and Helena kind of Lumon. And she’s pissed at him. She feels backstabbed and betrayed, and so she’s walking the line between wanting to destroy Lumon and also wanting them to let her back in because it’s her home and everything she’s known. So it’s a very complicated experience for her.

Of course, it remains our general sentiment that Cobel could eventually have her chance to fight back, but it remains a question as to how she is going to be able to do just that. Can she find someone on the outside who agrees with her? We would argue that Innie Irving would agree … but Outie Irving? That’s something different.

What do you want to see moving forward from Cobel on Severance season 2?

