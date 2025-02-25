Severance season 2 episode 7 teaser: Go for a walk

As so many of you may be aware at this point, Severance season 2 episode 7 is coming to Apple TV+ in just a couple of days. What lies ahead from here, and what can you be excited to see?

Well, one of the things that we know about this show is that they love to keep things as mysterious as possible and with that, we’re not shocked to see that they are doing this once again with the latest teaser on social media.

If you head over to the official Apple TV+ Instagram page right now, you could see a short look at what lies ahead, one that features a number of people walking around an elaborate courtyard. Is this something similar to what we have seen in a corporate business park or a college campus. It certainly does not look like Lumon, so are we heading elsewhere? This could be a flashback, or it could be allowing us to see some other parts of the world.

What makes things so interesting here is that on the last episode of Severance, we ended with one of the biggest cliffhangers possible — one that allowed us to wonder whether or not Mark is going to be killed off. Personally, we do think that we’re going to see him make it through this okay and yet, we’re not shocked at all that the show would want to raise a lot of questions for as long as possible on this. Maybe in his near-death experience, we are going to be seeing him think back on his past and a lot of the decisions that led to him being in this place in the first place.

What do you most want to see moving into Severance season 2 episode 7 when it airs?

