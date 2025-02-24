Severance season 2 episode 7: What is Helly’s journey from here?

With Severance season 2 episode 7 arriving on Apple TV+ soon, there are many questions worth wondering. What is a big one? Well, it comes down to how Mark and Helly move forward after their romantic encounter. They took their own power back after the events of Woe’s Hollow, and we suppose that they are as much of an item as you are going to see within the Innie world.

So is their focus going to be on each other? Cold Harbor? Something else entirely? It is certainly an intriguing thing to start to ponder even more.

Speaking per Variety, Britt Lower herself (who plays both Helly and Helena) indicates that the rest of the season is going to be a lot about these relationships:

I think Season 2, for all of the innies, is a journey now that they’ve cracked open the question of, “Who am I in relationship to my work?” Now it’s, “Who am I in relationship to the people I love? How do I show up for those people? How does that define me when we have contrasting desires?”

One of the things that we are the most excited to see coming up at this point here is how the rest of Lumon reacts to the relationship, especially since that video we saw in the premiere basically foreshadowed its existence. Is it something that they encourage in a way, or view now as a distraction? Perhaps the most surprising thing about this past episode is that neither Miss Huang or anyone else really spent a lot of time looking for Mark or Helly during their dalliance. Maybe they consider it good for him to not be thinking about Gemma / Miss Casey…

