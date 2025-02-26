When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 9 sneak peek: A stakeout

Later this week you are going to see When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 9 — so what stories are going to stand out?

Well, first and foremost, why not talk a little bit about Nathan? He’s had his work cut out for him this season, and this is one of the best opportunities that we’ve had to see him test some of his skills as a Mountie. There is something fun that comes with that, especially when it comes to some of the undercover sequences that we’ve had a chance to see.

Now if you head over to the link here, you can see a new When Calls the Heart sneak peek that indicates further that a stakeout is coming, one where Nathan is going to have to isolate himself and work hard. Elizabeth is tasked with looking after Allie, and in the meantime, we will wait and see exactly what happens.

As for what else is clear from the sneak peek

Well, let’s just go ahead and say the following here: We do believe that Ava’s story is about to soar to new heights, at least to a certain extent. This is a character who has just turned up in Hope Valley this season and on some level, Rosemary is warming up to her. Based on what we tend to see on shows like this the vast majority of the time, this is probably when the next twist will hit the fan and all of a sudden, there are going to be even fewer reasons out there to trust her.

In the end, we’re sure that this episode will offer some answers … but there is also still a lot of the season still to come. Be prepared accordingly.

