Prime Target season 1 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: ‘The Key’

There are a few different things that are worth noting entering Prime Target season 1 episode 8, but let’s begin with this: The finale is right around the corner! The title here is “The Key,” and we do tend to think that this is a pretty big clue that almost everything could be coming together.

The bad news for Ed and Taylah at this point is pretty clear — after all, they are on the run again! Ed was tasked with working out the equations to finally solve his prime-number theorem, only for yet another twist to come out with a literal sounding of the alarms. One man is seemingly dead; now, they have to make sure that they don’t join him.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full Prime Target season 1 episode 8 synopsis in full below:

Season finale. As Ed and Taylah try to expose the truth, a deadly threat is discovered to be closer than they could have imagined.

Are all the loose ends going to be tied up?

Personally, we hope so, mostly because it has felt from the start like this particular journey has a clear beginning, middle, and end. With that being said, though, we would not be surprised if there was at least some sort of tease for what another season could look like. In the end, doesn’t that just make a certain element of sense? It almost always is smart to leave viewers wanting something more.

One more thing to note here is that Apple has billed the finale as the end of the season, not the series. That does not guarantee anything, but it gives us hope…

