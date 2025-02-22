Prime Target season 2 renewal: Are there reasons for hope?

As we get into the official home stretch of Prime Target season 1 at Apple TV+, what better time to look ahead? Is there any actual chance that we’re going to see the mathematical thriller come back for more?

Well, we will be the first to admit that coming into the season, we were somewhat skeptical. This is not a show with a big-name cast; not only that, but the critical reception was for the most part mixed. Yet, since that time it is fair to say that the tide has been turned to a certain extent.

To be specific, let’s get more into Prime Target through the lens of the series’ actual performance so far. Through the past several weeks, the show has remained in the top 5 for Apple TV+ among its original shows, behind only big hits like Severance and, quite recently, the season 2 premiere of Surface. We do think that the show coming out at the same time as the Adam Scott series proved to be a super-intelligent move, mostly in that it gave viewers something else to check out that was fun and engaging.

In general, we will say that we are cautiously optimistic now about the future, but that is provided of course that there is any sort of future at all here. Just remember that we actually need to see how the first season ends, but we have long been of the belief that if you try hard enough, you can undo the events of almost any finale and make room for something more. We just have to wait and see if these particular powers-that-be feel the same way.

